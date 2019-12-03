Menu

Woman charged after person in wheelchair struck, killed on road

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 3, 2019 2:00 pm
A woman from Thunder Bay, Ont., has been charged several weeks after she allegedly struck and killed a wheelchair user with her minivan. The Canadian Press Images/Francis Vachon

THUNDER BAY, Ont. – A woman from Thunder Bay, Ont., has been charged several weeks after she allegedly struck and killed a wheelchair user with her minivan.

Police say the incident happened on Oct. 17, when the woman using the wheelchair was crossing the road with a man.

They say the woman fell out of her wheelchair while she was in a turning lane.

READ MORE: 42-year-old Thunder Bay man facing child pornography charges: police

As the man travelling with her was about to help her up, police say she was struck and killed by a minivan.

They say the driver, a 28-year-old woman, stayed at the scene.

She was arrested this morning and is now charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death and two counts of breaching probation.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
Thunder BayThunder Bay PoliceThunder Bay newsThunder Bay crashCity of Thunder Bay
