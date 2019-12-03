Menu

Crime

Kingston man arrested for carrying loaded handgun in restaurant: police

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted December 3, 2019 3:00 pm
Police say they received a call Monday evening around 10:30 p.m., reporting a man carrying a gun at an unidentified restaurant near Princess and Division streets. .
Police say they received a call Monday evening around 10:30 p.m., reporting a man carrying a gun at an unidentified restaurant near Princess and Division streets. . Global Kingston

Kingston police have arrested a man who was allegedly carrying a loaded handgun while at a downtown restaurant.

Police say they received a call Monday evening around 10:30 p.m., reporting a man carrying a gun at an unidentified restaurant near Princess and Division streets.

Officers arrived at the scene within 10 minutes, police say, where they found a man who matched the description given in the 911 call.

When the man was questioned about having a gun on him, police say he initially denied it, but then consented to a search, where police say they found a gun in his coat pocket.

“The handgun was loaded with seven rounds of ammunition including one that was chambered in the handgun and ready to fire,” a Kingston police news release read.

The 38-year-old man was arrested and charged with possession of a loaded regulated firearm, possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace, two counts carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a firearm at a place not under Firearms Act.

