Arrest warrant issued for ‘violent offender,’ Hamilton police say

Hamilton police say they have issued an arrest warrant for a “violent offender” with a criminal history involving a break-in, assault and mischief.

Police allege the man was engaged in criminal activities between January and August of 2019.

Police said 51-year-old Mark Daniel of Hamilton is wanted on 11 charges.

Those charges include assault causing bodily harm, break and enter, mischief under $5,000 and four counts of failing to comply with probation, officials said.

He is also wanted on a charge of failing to attend court.

Daniel is described as being five feet eight inches tall with a thin build and brown eyes. Police said he has dreadlocks, a goatee and a mustache.

Officials said anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information on Daniel’s whereabouts is asked to contact police at 905-546-8911 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.