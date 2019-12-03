Menu

Canada

Menstrual products pilot launched at city facilities in Kitchener

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted December 3, 2019 11:28 am
The city of Kitchener launched a pilot project which will see The Aud, Chandler-Mowat Community Centre, Victoria Hills Community Centre, Breithaupt Centre, Lyle Hallman Pool, Activa Sportsplex, and Kitchener City Hall washrooms equipped with free menstrual products.
The city of Kitchener launched a pilot project which will see The Aud, Chandler-Mowat Community Centre, Victoria Hills Community Centre, Breithaupt Centre, Lyle Hallman Pool, Activa Sportsplex, and Kitchener City Hall washrooms equipped with free menstrual products. Getty Images

If you head into women’s washrooms at city-operated facilities in Kitchener over the next six months, you will have access to free menstrual products.

The City of Kitchener launched a pilot project that will see The Aud, Chandler-Mowat Community Centre, Victoria Hills Community Centre, Breithaupt Centre, Lyle Hallman Pool, Activa Sportsplex and Kitchener City Hall washrooms equipped with free menstrual products.

“Access to free hygienic products is an issue of menstrual equity,” Ward 10 Coun. Sarah Marsh said in a statement. “Ensuring that our facilities and programming are accessible means working to overcome all potential barriers facing people who wish to engage with the city’s services and programs.”

Tampons and pads will be available in coin-free dispensers or on stainless steel trays inside the washrooms.

The city intends to test the idea for six months and then do an assessment of the project that will consider usage rate, cost and logistics.

