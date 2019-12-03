Menu

Crime

Man hospitalized after attempted murder in Dorval

By Olivia O'Malley Global News
Posted December 3, 2019 7:57 am
No arrests have been made yet.
No arrests have been made yet. TVA

A 25-year-old man says he doesn’t know why he was targeted after being shot Monday night in Dorval.

Montreal police spokesperson Raphaël Bergeron says at 9:15 p.m., gunshots were heard in a commercial parking lot close to Chartier Avenue and Côte-de-Liesse Expressway.

Officers found the victim lying on the ground with gunshot wounds to his upper body.

He was conscious when taken to hospital.

Bergeron says there are possible suspects but police are unsure if it is one or multiple people responsible.

There was also a vehicle that left the scene at the time of the shooting, but Bergeron says police aren’t sure if it was involved.

He says investigators will be looking at video surveillance to analyze the incident.

