Man hospitalized after attempted murder in Dorval

Send this page to someone via email

A 25-year-old man says he doesn’t know why he was targeted after being shot Monday night in Dorval.

Montreal police spokesperson Raphaël Bergeron says at 9:15 p.m., gunshots were heard in a commercial parking lot close to Chartier Avenue and Côte-de-Liesse Expressway.

Officers found the victim lying on the ground with gunshot wounds to his upper body.

He was conscious when taken to hospital.

Bergeron says there are possible suspects but police are unsure if it is one or multiple people responsible.

READ MORE: Tips on how to defend yourself against porch pirates this holiday season

There was also a vehicle that left the scene at the time of the shooting, but Bergeron says police aren’t sure if it was involved.

Story continues below advertisement

He says investigators will be looking at video surveillance to analyze the incident.