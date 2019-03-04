Crime
March 4, 2019 10:45 am

Gunshots heard in Montreal Gay Village, police investigating

Rachel Lau By Online Producer - Quebec  Global News

Montreal police are investigating after receiving several calls about gunshots in the city’s Gay Village area Sunday night.

Officers were sent to the corner of de Maisonneuve Boulevard and Alexandre-DeSève Street around 10 p.m.

Police say they found at least one shell casing on the ground.

So far, no injuries have been reported and a suspect has not been arrested.

