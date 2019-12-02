City of Edmonton says Jasper Place Leisure Centre to reopen on Family Day

Send this page to someone via email

A spokesperson for the City of Edmonton has confirmed a reopening date has been set for the Jasper Place Leisure Centre nearly three years after it was closed for extensive renovations.

According to the city, the rec centre will reopen on Family Day (Feb . 17) in 2020.

“The city is looking forward to welcoming people back following necessary work on the over 50-year-old building to improve accessibility and to repair and upgrade the mechanical and electrical systems,” city spokesperson Claire Graff wrote in an email on Monday.

“People will notice the facility is refreshed and ready to serve for many more years to come.”

Among the changes at the facility will be a new, accessible front service counter in the lobby, a new barrier-free washroom in the lobby, a new inclusive change room in place of the old fitness centre, a refinished pool basin and deck, a new ceiling over the pool and a new waterfall at the teaching pool.

The rec centre’s reopening will occur later than first anticipated. In March 2018, a city official said the overhaul was facing delays because “the degree of asbestos was more significant than we anticipated.”

Program registration at the centre will open in the new year.