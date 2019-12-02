Menu

Canada

City of Edmonton says Jasper Place Leisure Centre to reopen on Family Day

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted December 2, 2019 9:39 pm
Updated December 2, 2019 9:42 pm
A file photo of the Jasper Place Leisure Centre in west Edmonton. .
A file photo of the Jasper Place Leisure Centre in west Edmonton. . CREDIT: City of Edmonton

A spokesperson for the City of Edmonton has confirmed a reopening date has been set for the Jasper Place Leisure Centre nearly three years after it was closed for extensive renovations.

According to the city, the rec centre will reopen on Family Day (Feb . 17) in 2020.

“The city is looking forward to welcoming people back following necessary work on the over 50-year-old building to improve accessibility and to repair and upgrade the mechanical and electrical systems,” city spokesperson Claire Graff wrote in an email on Monday.

“People will notice the facility is refreshed and ready to serve for many more years to come.”

READ MORE: Jasper Place fitness centre closing for good; pool closing for makeover

Among the changes at the facility will be a new, accessible front service counter in the lobby, a new barrier-free washroom in the lobby, a new inclusive change room in place of the old fitness centre, a refinished pool basin and deck, a new ceiling over the pool and a new waterfall at the teaching pool.

Story continues below advertisement

The rec centre’s reopening will occur later than first anticipated. In March 2018, a city official said the overhaul was facing delays because “the degree of asbestos was more significant than we anticipated.”

READ MORE: Edmonton official confirms construction complications will delay reopening of Jasper Place recreational centre

Program registration at the centre will open in the new year.

 

