Video shows vehicle speeding before crash that left Saanich 11-year-old with brain damage

Video played in a Victoria courtroom shows a speeding vehicle moments before it was involved in a collision that left an 11-year-old Vancouver Island girl with a devastating brain injury.

The dashcam video was presented as part of the case against Tenessa Nikirk, who has been charged with dangerous driving causing bodily harm in the crash.

The family of Leila Bui, the child who was struck at the intersection of Torquay and Ash Road on Dec. 20, 2017, said life since that day has been difficult.

Leila was on her way to school at the time.

“I’m really torn because you don’t know if she’s really struggling to be there for you because you’re asking her to, and I feel selfish at times to ask her to stay with us,” said Leila’s mom Kairry Bui.

In the video, the suspect vehicle with Nikirk allegedly behind the wheel can be seen speeding past several vehicles as it drives through Saanich.

Experts testified that the vehicle could have been going as fast as 100 km/h. Evidence presented to the court also suggested Nikirk was texting for several minutes prior to the collision.

Moments later, the vehicle with the dashcam catches up to the suspect SUV — with video capturing the aftermath of Bui being stuck in a marked crosswalk.

Several witnesses testified that Leila had looked both ways before entering the crosswalk.

Before closing arguments got underway on Monday, Judge Mayland McKimm actually left the court to drive the route Nikirk allegedly took, in order to note speed limit designations and observe morning driving conditions along the route.

A verdict in the case is not expected until the new year.

In the meantime, Bui’s parents are hoping to make sure Leila isn’t forgotten.

“I’m also here so that people know who Leila is, and give her a voice,” said father Tuan Bui.

“She’s a leader, she shares, she loves, very bubbly. One day maybe she’ll know who we are or (we’ll) hear a little from Leila again,” added her mother.