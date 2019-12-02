Interstellar Rodeo won’t be part of Edmonton’s summer festival calendar in 2020

Send this page to someone via email

After eight years of entertaining music lovers in Edmonton, the organizers behind Interstellar Rodeo announced Monday that they will not be putting on the music festival in 2020.

The festival had also been a fixture in Winnipeg from 2015 to 2017.

“Thank you to our volunteers, our sponsors, supporters and partners, our families, the artists, their agents and managers, and most of all, the fans in Edmonton and Winnipeg for making this a truly memorable experience each and every time,” read a news release on the festival’s website.

“Created by music fans and for music fans, Interstellar Rodeo was a one-of-a-kind festival built from scratch in Winnipeg and Edmonton,” the news release said.

It added that the event’s founders — the owners of Six Shooter Records owners and artist managers Shauna de Cartier and Helen Britton — “dreamed big and drilled down into the tiniest details to design an experience worthy of both artists and audiences.”

Over the years, Interstellar Rodeo featured well-known musical performers, including Beck, Wilco, Buffy Sainte-Marie, Sarah McLachlan and the Alabama Shakes.

Organizers did not say why the festival was saying goodbye.