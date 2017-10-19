Interstellar Rodeo won’t be setting up in Winnipeg again

The curtain has closed on Interstellar Rodeo’s time in Winnipeg.

The outdoor music festival had played The Forks for the past three years but won’t be coming back in 2018.

In a statement, organizers said it was difficult this year to compete with the free concerts put on during the Canada Summer Games.

“In 2017, we made every effort we could to ramp up, more than double, our talent and production budgets to achieve the growth targets we needed to make the festival viable,” Shauna de Cartier, Interstellar Rodeo’s producer, said in a statement on the festival’s website.

“While we’re not a company to shy away from competing against other ticketed events, it’s not realistic to expect that we would have been able to achieve these targets when contending with the unexpected challenge and impact of two weeks of free, like-minded programming in the same venue right before our own festival.”

The statement goes on to thank volunteers and other people who supported Interstellar Rodeo.

The Edmonton version of the event will continue as planned for July 20-22, 2018.