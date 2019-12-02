Menu

Consumer

Police identify, charge man allegedly responsible for defrauding Edmontonian of $25,000

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted December 2, 2019 6:15 pm
Police in Edmonton have charged a man who they say committed over $25,000 in credit card fraud.
Edmonton Police

Edmonton police have charged a 42-year-old man with fraud after they say he made 145 purchases with a stolen credit card that totalled more than $25,000.

Joe Schur faces one charge of fraud over $5,000 and another charge of possession of credit card data.

Police said that Schur was incarcerated for unrelated offences when he was charged on Nov. 28 and remains in custody.

The purchases were made between Aug. 16 and Sept. 19, 2019, at various locations around Edmonton, including casinos, clothing stores and restaurants.

READ MORE: Edmonton police look for help identifying alleged credit card fraudster

Police had reached out to the public in early November for help identifying Schur.

