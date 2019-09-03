2 Edmonton men charged with immigration fraud

Two Edmonton men, including a former Tory MLA, have been charged with a number of immigration fraud-related charges following an investigation by the Canada Border Services Agency.

Both men are licensed immigration consultants, the CBSA said in a media release Tuesday morning. Between November 2015 and October 2016, they are alleged to have employed unauthorized foreign nationals at Triple Maple Leaf Canada Corporation, Helping Migrants Canadian Immigration Corporation and World Immigration Group Corporation, according to the CBSA.

The CBSA said the pair counselled temporary foreign workers to apply for student permits, despite the applicants “having no intention of going to school.” This was done in order to extend their status and allow them and their spouses to work in Canada, the CBSA said.

It’s alleged the men and their associates facilitated short-term cash loans of up to $17,000 for people to meet the financial requirement of the study permit application. These alleged offences took place from November 2015 to June 2018, the CBSA said.

“The CBSA takes this matter very seriously and works closely with our partners, including Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, to identify, investigate and prosecute those engaging in immigration fraud to profit from vulnerable individuals,” said Andrew Klatt, assistant director of the criminal investigations section with the CBSA.

Carlito (Carl) Benito, 65 of Edmonton, is charged with:

Nine counts of unauthorized employment of foreign nations

Two counts of counselling/aiding/abetting misrepresentation

One count (90 occurrences) of counselling/aiding/abetting misrepresentation related to study permit loan scheme

One count of misrepresentation

One count of mischief

Benito was the PC MLA for Mill Woods from 2008 to 2012.

Charles Jefferson Benito, 25 of Edmonton, is charged with:

Nine counts of unauthorized employment of foreign nations

Two counts of counselling/aiding/abetting misrepresentation

One count (90 occurrences) of counselling/aiding/abetting misrepresentation related to study permit loan scheme

Both men are scheduled to appear in provincial court in Edmonton on Sept. 5.