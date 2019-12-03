Cambridge Memorial Hospital declares enteric outbreak

Send this page to someone via email

Cambridge Memorial Hospital declared an enteric outbreak at its Wing B, Level 4, Medicine A Unit on November 30..

Enteric outbreaks are issued when more than two patients become infected.

According to York Region’s website, symptoms of enteric illness include diarrhea, bloody diarrhea, vomiting, nausea, stomach cramps, fever, general irritability, malaise and headaches

It says that extra precautions include a limit on visitors and extra cleaning within the afflicted area as well as throughout the hospital.

The outbreak status will be ended after there are no new cases at the hospital after a five-day period.

The hospital is asking potential visitors to steer clear of their facility if they are under the weather.