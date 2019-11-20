Cambridge to hold byelection to fill Ward 7 vacancy

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Cambridge will have a byelection next spring to fill the vacancy in Ward 7.

The ward was left vacant when Coun. Frank Monteiro died on Oct. 15, following a lengthy battle with cancer.

READ MORE: Region approves plan to add more affordable housing in Kitchener, Cambridge and Waterloo

On Tuesday night, council voted 6-2 in favour of holding a byelection rather than having council appoint a replacement for Monteiro.

The byelection will be held on or after March 23, and is expected to cost as much as $100,000, according to a staff report prepared on the decision.

READ MORE: Cambridge Coun. Frank Monteiro dies

Monteiro was elected for a third term in the 2018 municipal election after collecting 47.12 per cent of the vote.

Story continues below advertisement

About a quarter of eligible voters cast a vote in the 2018 municipal election in Ward 7.

1:45 Phillips says they look at balancing three priorities when governing Phillips says they look at balancing three priorities when governing