Hamilton Tiger-Cats sign special teams coodinator Jeff Reinebold to contract extension

Send this page to someone via email

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have locked up Special Teams Coordinator Jeff Reinebold, signing the CFL veteran coach to a contract extension.

The 62-year-old Reinebold led Hamilton’s special teams to the No. 1 ranking in 2019 in kick return touchdowns (5), big play returns (19) and opponent kick return touchdowns (0).

Hamilton also ranked second in the CFL in kickoff return average (23.4 yards), opponent punt return average (9.1 yards) and opponent kick return average (20.1 yards), as well as third in net punting average (36.2 yards).

Story continues below advertisement

“Jeff Reinebold is a great football mind and has been a valuable asset for me, our players, and the Hamilton Tiger-Cats organization,” said Tiger-Cats head coach Orlondo Steinauer.

“Our special teams units have performed extremely well in the years Jeff has been our coordinator. Continuity is something that we value in our organization and we are pleased to have an experienced leader like Jeff back on our coaching staff.”

READ MORE: Winnipeg Blue Bombers win Grey Cup after almost 30 years

Ticats kick returner Frankie Williams was also named the CFL’s Most Outstanding Special Teams Player and was a CFL All-Star, while kicker Lirim Hajrullahu was named a divisional all-star for the second time in his career.

4:03 Provincial leaders exchange sports jerseys at Premiers meeting Provincial leaders exchange sports jerseys at Premiers meeting