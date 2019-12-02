Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Traffic

South Simcoe police investigating reported Bradford hit-and-run

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted December 2, 2019 12:49 pm
South Simcoe police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that reportedly took place in Bradford on Nov. 24 during the early morning hours.
South Simcoe police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that reportedly took place in Bradford on Nov. 24 during the early morning hours. Police handout

South Simcoe police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that reportedly took place in Bradford on Nov. 24 during the early morning hours.

At about 2:50 a.m., a white SUV hit a parked car in the area of Noble and Breeze drives before leaving the scene, police say.

The SUV is expected to have front passenger-side damage, officers say.

READ MORE: 34-year-old Orangeville man charged after drugs, weapon seized: OPP

According to police, the suspect vehicle’s last known direction after the crash was northbound on Noble Drive toward the 8th Line.

Officers say anyone with information can contact Const. Dan Raymond at 705-436-2141, ext. 1441, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Canada Revenue Agency squeezes 94-year-old Bradford, Ont. woman
Canada Revenue Agency squeezes 94-year-old Bradford, Ont. woman
Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
South Simcoe PoliceBradfordSouth Simcoe Police ServiceBradford West GwillimburyBradford newsBradford crashBradford hit and run
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.