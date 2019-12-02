South Simcoe police investigating reported Bradford hit-and-run

Send this page to someone via email

South Simcoe police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that reportedly took place in Bradford on Nov. 24 during the early morning hours.

At about 2:50 a.m., a white SUV hit a parked car in the area of Noble and Breeze drives before leaving the scene, police say.

The SUV is expected to have front passenger-side damage, officers say.

According to police, the suspect vehicle’s last known direction after the crash was northbound on Noble Drive toward the 8th Line.

Officers say anyone with information can contact Const. Dan Raymond at 705-436-2141, ext. 1441, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

