Crime

Peterborough County OPP lay several impaired driving charges over the weekend

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 2, 2019 11:14 am
Peterborough County OPP laid several impaired driving charges on the weekend.
Global News File

Peterborough County OPP laid a series of impaired driving charges over the weekend.

On Friday around 4 p.m., officers responded to a single-vehicle collision in Cavan-Monaghan Township. OPP said the uninjured driver was determined to be under the influence of drugs.

Jennifer Rowbottom, 36, of Peterborough, was arrested and charged with operation while impaired by alcohol or drugs, possession of a Schedule I substance (opioid other than heroin) and driving while under suspension.

She was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Jan. 9.

On Saturday in Selwyn Township, officers stopped a vehicle on Chemong Road north of Peterborough around 2:30 a.m. They determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

As a result of the investigation, James Golloher, 25, of Selwyn Township, was arrested and charged with operation while impaired with a blood-alcohol concentration over 80 and operation while impaired by alcohol or drugs.

Story continues below advertisement

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Dec. 17.

Three hours later, officers responded to a collision in nearby Douro-Dummer Township. OPP say the uninjured driver was determined to be under the influence of drugs.

Mitchell Phillips, 24, of Georgina, Ont., was arrested and charged with operation while impaired by alcohol or drugs.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Jan. 2.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Impaired DrivingDrunk DrivingPeterborough CountyImpairedPeterborough County OPPSelwyn TownshipCavan Monaghan TownshipDouro-Dummer TownshipChemong Road
national skyline national skyline

