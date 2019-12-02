Guelph’s overnight parking restriction in effect until April 1

The City of Guelph‘s overnight on-street parking restrictions are now in effect until the spring.
From Dec. 1 until April 1, overnight parking on city streets is prohibited, unless signs say otherwise, between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m.
Illegal parking tickets could run drivers $35 and vehicles may be towed at the owner’s expense if emergency vehicles or snow plows are unable to pass safely.
The city is also rolling out a new online parking exemption portal.
They said the new system offers an email confirmation, automatic password reset without having to call bylaw and notification if your exemption is cancelled due to a snowstorm or plow out.
Up to 12 visitor parking exemptions are allowed per residence each year. Each exemption is valid for two vehicles for two consecutive nights.
More information can be found on the city’s website.
