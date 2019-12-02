Overnight parking ban for Kitchener to take effect Sunday morning

Send this page to someone via email

On Sunday morning, Kitchener residents should remember that the temporary overnight parking ban on city streets goes into effect.

All cars parked on city streets from 2:30 a.m. to 6 a.m. between Dec. 1 and March 31 are subject to a $30 fine.

The ban is in place to allow city workers to clear the streets of snow and ice with fewer impediments.

A similar ban takes effect in Cambridge on Jan. 1, while Waterloo doesn’t allow on-street parking between 2:30 a.m. to 6 a.m. at any time of the year.

Kitchener says it is also launching overnight parking exemptions this year.

Kitchener residents are able to apply to park their car in a legal space during the winter months five times a year per licence plate.

A spokesperson for Kitchener told Global News that this can be done online (form to go live on Nov. 30) or by calling the corporate contact centre at 519-741-2345.

They said exemptions are unavailable during snow events.

Kitchener residents should be reminded that we are entering the snow event season, although one was already issued on Remembrance Day.

These are declared when a significant snowfall is predicted and triggers the tag-and-tow bylaw. During a snow ban, vehicles are not allowed to be parked anywhere on local streets.

A snow event is generally declared around 5 p.m., with snow bans taking effect at midnight.

Vehicles parked on the street during a snow event can incur a fine of $80 and will be towed if a snowplow is unable to take care of business during a snow event.

In Waterloo and Cambridge, there are also similar rules in place for a snow event.

