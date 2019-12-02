Busy Friday for Ottawa fire services as 3 homes burn in city

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa Fire Services had their work cut out for them this weekend as three homes burned in the nation’s capital on Friday.

The first blaze took place at a home in Dunrobin on Friday evening.

According to Ottawa fire, they received a 911 call for smoke and flames visible at a residence at 4410 Dunrobin Rd. at around 4:25 p.m.

Firefighters arrived on scene one minute after the call and immediately began firefighting operations.

The fire was found to have originated in the garage and damage is estimated at approximately $700,000.

One person has been displaced and the homeowner was treated for minor burns to hands by paramedics but was not taken to hospital.

The fire was determined under control at around 7 p.m.

The second fire was also at a home, this one in the Navan area near the Bearbrook Golf Club later Friday evening.

Ottawa fire says they received a 911 call due to visible smoke a residence at 4800 Whispering Willow Dr. at around 11 p.m.

Firefighters arrived on location at 11:20 p.m. and immediately began battling the blaze.

The fire was found to also have originated in the garage and extended to a cabinet and a set of stairs. The fire never made it into the house and there was no smoke damage to the house.

The fire was declared out at 11:50 p.m. and caused $15,000 in damages, according to Ottawa fire. Nobody has been displaced and there were no injuries.

The final fire was at a home just east of Orléans late Friday night.

Ottawa fire says it received a 911 call for a reported chimney fire at 1717 Cox Country Rd. at around 11:30 p.m.

Firefighters arrived six minutes later and began fighting the blaze.

After an investigation, the fire was confirmed to have started in the chimney, with the estimated damage valued at $300,000.

A family of three has been displaced and is being assisted by victims’ services.

There were no injuries in the fire which, was brought under control at around 1 a.m. on Saturday morning and declared out at around 1:45 p.m.

