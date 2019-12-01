Oilers’ Puljujarvi remains in Finland after RFA deadline passes

Send this page to someone via email

It appears Jesse Puljujarvi is more than happy to play the rest of this hockey season out in his homeland of Finland.

The 21-year-old restricted free agent did not sign on a contract with the Edmonton Oilers by 3:00 p.m. Mountain Sunday, making him ineligible to play in the NHL this season.

Puljuarvi signed with Oulun Karpat in the SM Liiga at the end of August, following three seasons of bouncing back and forth between the Oilers and the team’s AHL affiliate.

Drafted by Edmonton fourth overall in the 2016 draft, Puljujarvi has posted 17 goals and 37 points through 139 career games.

