Oilers’ Puljujarvi remains in Finland after RFA deadline passes

By David Boles Global News
Posted December 1, 2019 7:04 pm
Carolina Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen (86) chases Edmonton Oilers' Jesse Puljujarvi (98) during second period NHL action in Edmonton, Alta., on Sunday, January 20, 2019. .
Carolina Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen (86) chases Edmonton Oilers' Jesse Puljujarvi (98) during second period NHL action in Edmonton, Alta., on Sunday, January 20, 2019. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

It appears Jesse Puljujarvi is more than happy to play the rest of this hockey season out in his homeland of Finland.

The 21-year-old restricted free agent did not sign on a contract with the Edmonton Oilers by 3:00 p.m. Mountain Sunday, making him ineligible to play in the NHL this season.

Puljuarvi signed with Oulun Karpat in the SM Liiga at the end of August, following three seasons of bouncing back and forth between the Oilers and the team’s AHL affiliate.

READ MORE: Puljujarvi’s future with the Edmonton Oilers unclear after player signs contract in Finland

Drafted by Edmonton fourth overall in the 2016 draft, Puljujarvi has posted 17 goals and 37 points through 139 career games.

