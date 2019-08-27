Puljujarvi’s future with the Edmonton Oilers unclear after player signs contract in Finland

A highly-touted Edmonton Oilers draft pick who has struggled to have an impact on the team since being drafted fourth overall in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft has signed a contract with a hockey team in Europe.

Jesse Puljujarvi, an unsigned restricted free agent, has signed a one-year deal with Oulun Kärpät in Finland. The development comes three months after the 21-year-old winger expressed to the Oilers that he wanted a fresh start outside the organization.

Puljujarvi played with Oulun Kärpät before he was drafted by the Oilers.

This summer, the Oilers tendered a qualifying offer to Puljujarvi. If the forward doesn’t agree to the offer by Dec. 1, he will not be eligible to play in the National Hockey League in the 2019-20 season.

In 139 regular-season games with the Oilers, Puljujarvi has scored 17 goals and accumulated 37 points.

