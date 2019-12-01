Freezing rain causes a rash of power outages in Hamilton

Send this page to someone via email

Crews with Alectra Utilities are making repairs to a rash of weather-related power outages Sunday in Hamilton.

Residents woke up to ice covered roads, sidewalks, trees and hydro lines Sunday morning as a Colorado Low swept across southern Ontario.

As of 3:30 p.m. Sunday, crews have been called to a handful of outages.

There is a widespread power outage in Flamborough with nearly 5,800 customers impacted from Concession 6 East to Mountainbrow Road and from Highway 6 to Kerns Road.

Residents can report outages and hazards using our online form. Please share the link: https://t.co/GqdwGLl1b1 — Alectra (@alectranews) December 1, 2019

More than 2,500 Alectra Utilities customers on the Central Hamilton Mountain are without power, from Mohawk Road to Rymal Road and from Garth Street to Upper James Street.

East Mountain residents are also affected with more than 600 without hydro in the area of Queensdale Avenue East to Ninth Avenue and from East 38th Street to Upper Ottawa Street.

Close to 1,300 homes and businesses in Dundas are in the dark in an area that stretches from Harvest Road to Cootes Drive and Sydenham Road to York Road.

The power is also out in Stoney Creek for about 800 customers in the Arvin Avenue to Lake Ontario and Grays Road to Dewitt Road area.

According to the Alectra Utilities website, the estimated time of restoration ranges between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. Sunday.

In St. Catharines, more than 3,500 Alectra customers are expected to remain without hydro until 6 p.m. Sunday due to the weather.