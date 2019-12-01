Menu

Weather

Freezing rain causes a rash of power outages in Hamilton

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted December 1, 2019 3:58 pm
A wide swath of Southern Ontario was hit by freezing rain on Sunday, Dec. 2019.
A wide swath of Southern Ontario was hit by freezing rain on Sunday, Dec. 2019. Global News

Crews with Alectra Utilities are making repairs to a rash of weather-related power outages Sunday in Hamilton.

Residents woke up to ice covered roads, sidewalks, trees and hydro lines Sunday morning as a Colorado Low swept across southern Ontario.

As of 3:30 p.m. Sunday, crews have been called to a handful of outages.

There is a widespread power outage in Flamborough with nearly 5,800 customers impacted from Concession 6 East to Mountainbrow Road and from Highway 6 to Kerns Road.

Story continues below advertisement

More than 2,500 Alectra Utilities customers on the Central Hamilton Mountain are without power, from Mohawk Road to Rymal Road and from Garth Street to Upper James Street.

East Mountain residents are also affected with more than 600 without hydro in the area of Queensdale Avenue East to Ninth Avenue and from East 38th Street to Upper Ottawa Street.

Close to 1,300 homes and businesses in Dundas are in the dark in an area that stretches from Harvest Road to Cootes Drive and Sydenham Road to York Road.

The power is also out in Stoney Creek for about 800 customers in the Arvin Avenue to Lake Ontario and Grays Road to Dewitt Road area.

According to the Alectra Utilities website, the estimated time of restoration ranges between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. Sunday.

In St. Catharines, more than 3,500 Alectra customers are expected to remain without hydro until 6 p.m. Sunday due to the weather.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Freezing RainIce stormpower outagesAlectra UtilitiesHydro outagesNo HydroHamilton power outagesSt. Catharines power outages
national skyline national skyline

