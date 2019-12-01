3 men, woman wanted in connection to Scarborough Town Centre robberies

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help in identifying three men a woman involved in two robberies at the Scarborough Town Centre last month.
Police said a 19-year-old man shopping with his friends on Nov. 14 was getting into a car when he was approached by a man who’s hand was concealed in his jacket.
The man demanded personal items from the victim who complied and then fled.
Police said a second incident happened minutes later at a TTC bus platform near the mall, where a 22-year-old man reported being approached by two men with covered faces.
The victim was grabbed and threatened by the suspects who demanded he give them his jacket.
Officials said the victim was able to break free and get on a TTC bus.
Police believe the four suspects are between the ages of 19 and 22.
Police described the first suspect as a clean shaven man wearing a black jacket, a black backpack, a black and white scarf covering his face, a black toque and brown boots.
The second suspect was a clean shaven man with short black hair. He was wearing a black Canada Goose winter jacket, black pants, black shoes and a black backpack.
The third suspect was a woman with long straight black hair tied in a ponytail. Police said she was wearing a black Canada Goose jacket, a black shirt, green camouflage pants and white shoes.
The fourth suspect police described was a male wearing dark clothing.
Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 416-808-4300 or to contact crime stoppers anonymously 416-222-8477
