Winnipeg’s HSC Women’s Hospital opens after years of delays

The new HSC Women’s Hospital opened Sunday, after years of delays and construction problems.

The old facility at 735 Notre Dame closed in the morning, while the new hospital at 665 William Avenue opened.

The $232.9 million facility was originally scheduled to open in 2016, but the date was pushed back by a series of delays, including the collapse of shoring on Sherbrook Street after a major rainstorm in 2012, a fire in an adjacent building in 2013, and unforeseen problems with electrical and plumbing work.

The 388,500-sq. ft. hospital is more than three times the size of the former building.

The provincial government says the new hospital includes state-of-the-art technology that will improve patient care.

The hospital will house the inpatient and outpatient obstetrical, surgical and medical services currently provided at the Women’s Pavilion at 735 Notre Dame Ave., which will soon be converted into a new 28-bed acute stroke unit.

Health Sciences Centre provides the vast majority of hospital-based pediatric care and acute gynecologic surgical procedures in the province and is one of two city hospitals that deliver newborns and provide obstetrical services.