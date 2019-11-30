Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
CO exposure Calgary

Potential CO exposure in northeast Calgary home sends 10 to hospital

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted November 30, 2019 3:29 pm
Updated November 30, 2019 3:40 pm
Ten people were sent to hospital after a carbon monoxide scare in northeast Calgary on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019.
Ten people were sent to hospital after a carbon monoxide scare in northeast Calgary on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. Global News

Ten people were taken to hospital after potential exposure to carbon monoxide (CO) on Saturday, according to the Calgary Fire Department.

Fire crews headed to a single-family bungalow in the 400 block of 18 Avenue N.E. after 7:15 a.m., responding to what initially came in as a medical call.

Related News

The CFD said it picked up high levels of CO in the house and evacuated everyone from it.

Six adults and four children — ranging from one to 16 years old — were taken to hospital due to potential CO exposure, the CFD said.

EMS said it’s unknown when CO began to accumulate in the home.

Fire crews ventilated the bungalow to bring CO levels down to a safe level for ATCO.

Story continues below advertisement

The exposure was the result of HVAC system issues, according to the CFD.

READ MORE: What you need to know about carbon monoxide poisoning

There were no working smoke or CO alarms in the house, the CFD said.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary fire departmentCarbon MonoxideCOcarbon monoxide exposureCO Exposure400 block of 18 Avenue N.E.Calgary CO exposurecarbon monoxide exposure CalgaryCO exposure Calgary
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.