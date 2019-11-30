Potential CO exposure in northeast Calgary home sends 10 to hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Ten people were taken to hospital after potential exposure to carbon monoxide (CO) on Saturday, according to the Calgary Fire Department.

Fire crews headed to a single-family bungalow in the 400 block of 18 Avenue N.E. after 7:15 a.m., responding to what initially came in as a medical call.

The CFD said it picked up high levels of CO in the house and evacuated everyone from it.

Six adults and four children — ranging from one to 16 years old — were taken to hospital due to potential CO exposure, the CFD said.

EMS said it’s unknown when CO began to accumulate in the home.

Fire crews ventilated the bungalow to bring CO levels down to a safe level for ATCO.

The exposure was the result of HVAC system issues, according to the CFD.

There were no working smoke or CO alarms in the house, the CFD said.