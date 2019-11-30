55-year-old man in critical condition after Boisbriand crash

Send this page to someone via email

A 55-year-old man is in critical condition after crashing into a tree in Boisbriand, Que., early Saturday morning.

The crash occurred on Boulevard de la Grande-Allée near Lavoisier Street just after midnight while the victim was driving northbound. He was alone in the vehicle and no other motorists were involved in the collision.

According to Éric Huard, spokesperson for the Thérèse-de-Blainville police, witnesses say the driver in question was traveling at a high speed in the moments before the crash.

Police say the victim was brought to the hospital where he is fighting for his life.

The area of the crash was closed off to traffic after the incident but has since re-opened.

Police confirmed that the victim is a resident of the area.

–With files from Global News’ Alessia Maratta