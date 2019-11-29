Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Consumer

Black Friday sales in Montreal met with protesters

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted November 29, 2019 9:21 am
Black Friday shopping trends
Shoppers will be lining up this Friday to get their hands on the top deals.

Eager bargain hunters who lined up in the early hours of the morning for Black Friday deals were met with protesters in downtown Montreal.

Demonstrators with Extinction Rebellion used a megaphone on the sidewalk before heading into Best Buy alongside shoppers.

READ MORE: Canadian shoppers turn to Black Friday for holiday shopping more than Boxing Day

The group said it is peacefully protesting excessive consumerism. In a video posted to social media by Extinction Rebellion’s Quebec chapter, a protester said Black Friday exploits inequalities within society.

Protesters held up signs as they made their way through the store before leaving. Activists say that by making people aware of their purchases, they become aware of the source of what is purchased and the impact of their purchases on the environment.

Story continues below advertisement

Remi Sammourin, the district manager of Best Buy, said the store makes 10 times the amount of money on Black Friday compared to a regular sales day. He said the day is comparable to Boxing Day.

“It’s a very important and it’s a very good day for customers and for us,” he said.

There are more anti-Black Friday protests planned for the day in downtown Montreal.

READ MORE: Lawmakers in France pass bill proposing a ban on Black Friday

— With files from Global News’ Brayden Jagger Haines and the Canadian Press

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Black Fridayextinction rebellionConsumerismBlack Friday salesMontreal Black FridayVendredi fouMontreal Black Friday protest
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.