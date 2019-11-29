Black Friday sales in Montreal met with protesters

Send this page to someone via email

Eager bargain hunters who lined up in the early hours of the morning for Black Friday deals were met with protesters in downtown Montreal.

Demonstrators with Extinction Rebellion used a megaphone on the sidewalk before heading into Best Buy alongside shoppers.

The group said it is peacefully protesting excessive consumerism. In a video posted to social media by Extinction Rebellion’s Quebec chapter, a protester said Black Friday exploits inequalities within society.

Protesters held up signs as they made their way through the store before leaving. Activists say that by making people aware of their purchases, they become aware of the source of what is purchased and the impact of their purchases on the environment.

Remi Sammourin, the district manager of Best Buy, said the store makes 10 times the amount of money on Black Friday compared to a regular sales day. He said the day is comparable to Boxing Day.

“It’s a very important and it’s a very good day for customers and for us,” he said.

There are more anti-Black Friday protests planned for the day in downtown Montreal.

— With files from Global News’ Brayden Jagger Haines and the Canadian Press

