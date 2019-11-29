Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Politics

Ontario English Catholic teachers getting closer to legal strike position

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 29, 2019 6:52 pm
Ontario's minister of education, Stephen Lecce, calls on all parties involved in negotiations to reach a deal.
Ontario's minister of education, Stephen Lecce, calls on all parties involved in negotiations to reach a deal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Cole Burston

TORONTO – The union representing the province’s English Catholic teachers says it is moving closer to a legal strike position.

The Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association (OECTA) requested a “no-board” report on Friday, which can take a few days to be issued.

READ MORE: Key contract issues as tensions increase between Ontario public high school teachers’ union, government

Once that happens, teachers would be in a legal strike position 17 days later.

The union says the government will not reverse cuts it has made which impact the classroom and it sees little prospect for further progress in talks.

READ MORE: Ontario public high school teachers union announces tentative 1-day walkout

Earlier this month, the teachers voted 97 per cent in favour of a strike.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce says he is disappointed by the move and called on all parties to reach a “deal in good faith.”

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 The Canadian Press
OntariopoliticsOntario StrikeOECTAEducation Minister Stephen LecceLecceOntario Teacher StrikeOntario English Catholic teachersCatholic teacher strikeOntario catholic teacher strike
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.