Flames, large plume of smoke seen coming from home under construction west of Calgary

A large plume of smoke could be seen from several vantage points in Calgary on Friday afternoon as an under-construction home burned out of control.
Rockyview Fire said crews were called to the McKendrick Point area, south of Old Banff Coach Road, west of 101 Street just after 4 p.m.
Officials said the blaze was happening at a home that was under construction.
Photos from the scene showed a home fully engulfed in flames and thick, black smoke billowing into the sky.
More to come…
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COMMENTS