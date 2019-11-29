Flames, large plume of smoke seen coming from home under construction west of Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

A large plume of smoke could be seen from several vantage points in Calgary on Friday afternoon as an under-construction home burned out of control.

Rockyview Fire said crews were called to the McKendrick Point area, south of Old Banff Coach Road, west of 101 Street just after 4 p.m.

Officials said the blaze was happening at a home that was under construction.

A house under construction is seen burning near Calgary. Blake Lough/Global News Smoke is seen coming from a fire at a home under construction near Calgary. Jerry Favero/Global News

Photos from the scene showed a home fully engulfed in flames and thick, black smoke billowing into the sky.

