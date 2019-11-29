Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Fire

Flames, large plume of smoke seen coming from home under construction west of Calgary

By Heide Pearson Global News
Posted November 29, 2019 6:46 pm
Updated November 29, 2019 6:53 pm
Video shows flames, smoke coming from home under construction near Calgary
WATCH: Global1 helicopter video showed a large, under-construction home on fire near Calgary on Friday afternoon. Flames could be seen engulfing the house as firefighters sprayed it with hoses.

A large plume of smoke could be seen from several vantage points in Calgary on Friday afternoon as an under-construction home burned out of control.

Rockyview Fire said crews were called to the McKendrick Point area, south of Old Banff Coach Road, west of 101 Street just after 4 p.m.

READ MORE: Arson unit investigating after 2 southeast Calgary houses go up in flames

Officials said the blaze was happening at a home that was under construction.

A house under construction is seen burning near Calgary.
A house under construction is seen burning near Calgary. Blake Lough/Global News
Smoke is seen coming from a fire at a home under construction near Calgary.
Smoke is seen coming from a fire at a home under construction near Calgary. Jerry Favero/Global News

Photos from the scene showed a home fully engulfed in flames and thick, black smoke billowing into the sky.

More to come…

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary House FireCalgary home under construction fireHome under construction fireHome under construction fire CalgaryHome under construction on fireRockyview County house fire
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.