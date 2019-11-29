Menu

Young boy injured after hit-and-run, Toronto police say

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted November 29, 2019 5:37 pm
A Toronto Police Service cruiser.
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Toronto police say a young boy has been injured after being struck by a vehicle Friday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Rogers and Old Weston roads just before 5 p.m.

Police said in an update posted on Twitter that the boy, who was struck in the intersection, was bleeding from his head.

The boy was being taken to the Hospital for Sick Children. A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson told Global News he was in serious condition.

Officers said a dark blue or black minivan left the scene.

More to come.

