Province identifies site in West Kelowna for temporary winter shelter

Send this page to someone via email

The provincial government says it has identified a new site for a temporary winter shelter in West Kelowna, and is hoping to have it open in January.

According to the government, the site will provide shelter for 40 homeless people during the coldest months of the year, and will be located at 1160 Stevens Road.

“Given the urgent need for the shelter in the community, BC Housing intends to submit a temporary use permit application to the City of West Kelowna on Dec. 10,” the government said in a press release.

“If approved, the shelter is anticipated to open between early January and end of March 2020.”

READ MORE: Urgent appeal for winter shelter in Kelowna

The site will be operated by the West Kelowna Shelter Society (WKSS), with the government stating there will be at least two staff members on site around the clock.

Story continues below advertisement

It says WKSS has been managing shelter and housing at 3672 Brown Road since December 2018.

The government says the intake process will prioritize West Kelowna residents, and pointed to a recent count that said 72 people in West Kelowna were identified as experiencing homelessness.

2:33 It was tent city for the homeless but after the City of Kelowna relocated the camp, it’s relieved some of the pressure on the 200-block of Leon Avenue and the Gospel Mission shelter It was tent city for the homeless but after the City of Kelowna relocated the camp, it’s relieved some of the pressure on the 200-block of Leon Avenue and the Gospel Mission shelter

It added that modular trailers will be brought to the site with space for bunks, showers, toilets and amenity space, and that Interior Health would provide health services.

“Safety of the residents and the community is a top priority and WKSS is an experienced housing provider committed to being a good neighbor,” said the government.

“Part of this commitment includes communication with the neighbourhood, identifying guest expectations, rules and regulations, and addressing concerns in a timely manner.

“Fencing, security cameras and outdoor lighting will be installed.”

2:04 Kelowna pastor speaks out about homeless issues Kelowna pastor speaks out about homeless issues