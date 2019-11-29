Surrey RCMP arrest 6, seize mountain of drugs and cash in 3 separate busts

Send this page to someone via email

Six men have been arrested and a mountain of drugs and cash has been seized in three separate busts in Surrey this month alone, police announced Friday.

Officers made the announcement in front of a table with more than 30 kilograms of cocaine and over $125,000 in cash, all of which were seized from vehicles by the Surrey RCMP Gang Enforcement Team.

The men have been released from custody pending charges, which have not yet been determined.

“We have a tremendous amount of evidence to go through,” Const. Richard Wright said at the media briefing.

Most of the cocaine was seized during a targeted traffic stop on Nov. 22 in the 11900-block of 80 Avenue, which saw two people arrested.

During the traffic stop, officers found a suspicious bag inside the vehicle that contained 30 individually wrapped packages of suspected cocaine. Cash totalling $5,000 and a $25,000 money order were also found and seized.

The rest of the drugs — 392 grams — were seized on Nov. 8 during another traffic stop just before midnight in the area of 152 Street and 81 Avenue.

In that case, two more were arrested after several hidden compartments were found inside the vehicle, including a large paint tray of suspected bulk powdered cocaine.

The next evening, officers pulled over a third vehicle in the area of 140 Street and 108 Avenue and arrested the final two suspects.

Multiple cellphones, doses of MDMA, and cash bundles totalling $125,000 were found and seized.

Police say the cocaine seized amounts to 120,000 doses. No cash value has been placed on the drugs.

Wright said there’s “no indication” any of the seizures or suspects are linked to the Lower Mainland gang conflict, but did say they’re all part of an unnamed criminal network.

In a statement, Surrey RCMP Pro-active Enforcement Officer Insp. Mike Hall commended the Gang Enforcement Team for a “successful November.”

“These three interdictions will have a significant impact on the flow of cocaine at the street level, and represent a significant financial hit to the network of drug traffickers these seizures are associated to,” he said.

Police are urging anyone with further information about drug crimes or trafficking to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.