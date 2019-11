Send this page to someone via email

A 34-year-old man has been arrested and charged after officers seized drugs and a prohibited weapon on Friday, OPP say.

The man was charged with possession of a Schedule I substance and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, according to police.

The man was released and will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on Dec. 16.

The investigation is ongoing.

