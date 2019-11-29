Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu girl, 6, in hospital after struck by school bus

Send this page to someone via email

A six-year-old girl is in hospital after she was struck by a school bus Friday morning in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, roughly 40 kilometres southeast of Montreal.

Police received a 911 call at 7:45 a.m. reporting a collision between a school bus and a little girl.

Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu police spokesperson Jérémie Levesque said it happened in front of Notre-Dame-du-Sacré school at 230 Laurier St.

Levesque would only say that the girl had just arrived at school when she was struck by the bus.

The child was rushed to hospital but the nature of her injuries is not known.

Levesque said she remained in hospital Friday afternoon.

The circumstances of the incident are still under investigation.

The bus driver has been met by investigators.

Levesque said a collision expert with the Sûreté du Québec was assisting the local police force.