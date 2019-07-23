2 school buses collide, catch fire on Autoroute 640

Quebec provincial police are investigating after two school buses collided, catching on fire, on Autoroute 640 near Saint-Eustache, west of Montreal.

It happened at 10 a.m. Tuesday. According to Quebec 511, all the children on board were safely evacuated from the vehicles.

Sûreté du Québec (SQ) spokesperson Claude Denis told Global News no children were hurt in the collision, but one adult may have suffered injuries.

He added there is an ambulance, as well as firefighters, on scene.

Drivers in the area are being detoured.

— More to come.