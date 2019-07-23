Traffic
July 23, 2019 10:52 am
Updated: July 23, 2019 10:54 am

2 school buses collide, catch fire on Autoroute 640

Rachel Lau By Online Producer - Quebec  Global News

A Surete du Quebec crest on a police cruiser on in Montreal, Que.

Mario Beauregard / The Canadian Press
A A

Quebec provincial police are investigating after two school buses collided, catching on fire, on Autoroute 640 near Saint-Eustache, west of Montreal.

It happened at 10 a.m. Tuesday. According to Quebec 511, all the children on board were safely evacuated from the vehicles.

Sûreté du Québec (SQ) spokesperson Claude Denis told Global News no children were hurt in the collision, but one adult may have suffered injuries.

He added there is an ambulance, as well as firefighters, on scene.

Drivers in the area are being detoured.

— More to come.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Autoroute 640 bus crash
Claude Denis
Quebec traffic
Saint-Eustache
Saint-Eustache bus crash
school bus crash
Schoolbus crash
Sureté du Québec

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.