Food Network Canada introduces ‘Wall of Chefs’

There will be a wall of 12 world-class chefs, four home cooks, three culinary challenges and one grand prize at stake for Food Network Canada new series, Wall of Chefs.

In each episode of Corus Studios’ Wall of Chefs, host Noah Cappe (Carnival Eats) guides four home cooks through intense rounds of culinary competition.

Each challenge will test the skills and nerves of the cooks as they battle in a state-of-the-art kitchen under the towering shadow and watchful eye of “The Wall” — comprised of a revolving panel of Canada’s most notable chefs.

The competitors will battle it out until the final round where the wall of culinary icons ultimately declares the winner, awarding the $10,000 prize.

The new series, that puts amateur cooks to the ultimate test, features a slate of 33 Canadian culinary chefs on rotation throughout the 10-episode run of the season.

The chefs span from Vancouver, B.C. to St. John’s N.L., representing diverse cultures and cuisines, while bringing different perspectives and opinions to the forum.

Some of the notable chefs that will take part in the revolving panel include Mark McEwan (Bymark, One, Fabbrica, Diwan), Susur Lee (Lee, Kid Lee, Lee Kitchen, Tunglok Heen), Lynn Crawford (Ruby Watchco, The Hearth), Massimo Capra (Capra’s Kitchen, Massimo’s Italian, Boccone, Soprafino), and Nick Liu (Dailo, Little Dailo).

“We are thrilled to have Wall of Chefs join our growing Corus Studios catalogue as an original format that challenges home cooks to impress their favourite celebrity chefs. We believe this new series will garner mass appeal on an international scale,” said Lisa Godfrey, Vice President of Original Content, Corus Entertainment. “Wall of Chefs marks the first time that the country’s biggest culinary leaders will be featured in one colossal series for the network and we can’t wait for audiences to get a taste of this high-caliber competition.”

The first round is the “Crowd-Pleaser” where four home cooks are tasked with making their signature crowd-pleasing dish to impress the chef judges.

One home cook is eliminated, and the three remaining home cooks move forward to compete in the “Chef’s Fridge” challenge where they must use staple ingredients of the selected chef’s fridge in their dish.

In the third round, the final two home cooks face off in the “Restaurant-Worthy” challenge, where they are tasked to make a dish based on one of the chef judge’s most popular and well-known culinary creations.

In the end, only one cook will be left standing to claim $10,000.

Wall of Chefs makes its debut on Feb. 3 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Food Network Canada.

Food Network Canada and Global News are properties of Corus Entertainment.