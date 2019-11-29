Menu

Canada

Saskatchewan resident wanted on Canada-wide warrant for alleged sex crimes

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted November 29, 2019 1:00 pm
Updated November 29, 2019 1:10 pm
John Alfonso Anasarias, 22, is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for alleged sex crimes.
John Alfonso Anasarias, 22, is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for alleged sex crimes. Photo courtesy of Saskatchewan RCMP

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a Saskatchewan man facing seven counts of sexual offences.

John Alfonso Anasarias, 22, is charged with three counts of sexual assault, two counts of invitation to sexual touching, two counts of sexual interference and breaching his conditions.

READ MORE: Man killed in crash on Highway 21 near Eatonia, Sask.

The allegations occurred in September 2017.

Saskatchewan RCMP said he’s been wanted since June of this year.

Anasarias has black hair and brown eyes, weighs 154 pounds and stands five-foot nine-inches tall, police said.

Canora RCMP said he was last known to be living in Regina and Kelvington areas.

READ MORE: Crystal meth, cocaine seized at North Battleford, Sask. home: RCMP

However, officials said he may have fled the country.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact Canora RCMP at 306-563-8477 or Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

