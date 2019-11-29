Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Emergency services in north Simcoe launch food, toy drive

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted November 29, 2019 12:15 pm
Southern Georgian Bay OPP and Penetanguishene, Midland, Tiny and Tay fire services are launching a food and toy drive.
Southern Georgian Bay OPP and Penetanguishene, Midland, Tiny and Tay fire services are launching a food and toy drive. Global News File

Southern Georgian Bay OPP and Penetanguishene, Midland, Tiny and Tay fire services are launching a food and toy drive.

The event, which was formerly known as the Cram-A-Cruiser, has been occurring over the holidays for nine years to support area food banks.

READ MORE: 2 youth arrested in relation to lockdown at Midland school, 1 to face criminal charges

On successive Fridays — Dec. 7, 14 and 21 — emergency personnel will be collecting food and toy items at:

  • Midland’s Walmart
  • Midland’s No Frills
  • Midland’s Canadian Tire
  • Midland’s Super Store
  • Foodland stores in Midland, Penetanguishene and Victoria Harbour

All donations will be provided to the north Simcoe area Salvation Army and the Society of Saint Vincent de Paul food banks for distribution.

Help support the Toronto Fire Fighters 2019 Toy Drive
Help support the Toronto Fire Fighters 2019 Toy Drive
Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Salvation ArmyMidlandSouthern Georgian Bay OPPTay TownshipTiny TownshipPenetanguisheneVictoria HarbourNorth SimcoeFood and toy drive north SimcoeSociety of Saint Vincent de Paul
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.