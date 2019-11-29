Emergency services in north Simcoe launch food, toy drive

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Southern Georgian Bay OPP and Penetanguishene, Midland, Tiny and Tay fire services are launching a food and toy drive.

The event, which was formerly known as the Cram-A-Cruiser, has been occurring over the holidays for nine years to support area food banks.

On successive Fridays — Dec. 7, 14 and 21 — emergency personnel will be collecting food and toy items at:

Midland’s Walmart

Midland’s No Frills

Midland’s Canadian Tire

Midland’s Super Store

Foodland stores in Midland, Penetanguishene and Victoria Harbour

All donations will be provided to the north Simcoe area Salvation Army and the Society of Saint Vincent de Paul food banks for distribution.

2:33 Help support the Toronto Fire Fighters 2019 Toy Drive Help support the Toronto Fire Fighters 2019 Toy Drive

Story continues below advertisement