Crime

Northumberland OPP seize large quantity of cannabis during RIDE check in Port Hope

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 29, 2019 9:34 am
OPP RIDE check in Port Hope seizes cannabis
Northumberland OPP seized 29 pounds of cannabis during a Festive RIDE check on County Road 10 in the Municipality of Port Hope on Thursday.

Northumberland OPP seized a large quantity of cannabis and arrested one man during a Festive RIDE check in the municipality of Port Hope on Thursday.

READ MORE: Three charged under Cannabis Control Act at RIDE check near Peterborough

The RIDE program was being conducted along County Road 10. Shortly after setting up their RIDE program around 4:45 p.m., officers began a drug-related investigation into a northbound driver.

OPP located and seized quantities of suspected cannabis in the vehicle. Approximately 29 pounds (13.1 kilograms) of cannabis were found in approximately 28 plastic bags.

The driver was arrested.

Shun Guan Zhuo, 57, of Port Hope, was arrested and charged with the following offences under the Cannabis Act:

  • Possessing cannabis for the purpose of selling
  • Possession of over 30 grams of dried cannabis
  • Possession of illicit cannabis
  • Possession for the purpose of distributing
Story continues below advertisement

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on Jan. 15, 2020.

Festive RIDE, Red Ribbon campaigns kick off in Peterborough area
