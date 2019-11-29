Northumberland OPP seize large quantity of cannabis during RIDE check in Port Hope

Send this page to someone via email

Northumberland OPP seized a large quantity of cannabis and arrested one man during a Festive RIDE check in the municipality of Port Hope on Thursday.

The RIDE program was being conducted along County Road 10. Shortly after setting up their RIDE program around 4:45 p.m., officers began a drug-related investigation into a northbound driver.

OPP located and seized quantities of suspected cannabis in the vehicle. Approximately 29 pounds (13.1 kilograms) of cannabis were found in approximately 28 plastic bags.

The driver was arrested.

Shun Guan Zhuo, 57, of Port Hope, was arrested and charged with the following offences under the Cannabis Act:

Possessing cannabis for the purpose of selling

Possession of over 30 grams of dried cannabis

Possession of illicit cannabis

Possession for the purpose of distributing

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on Jan. 15, 2020.

