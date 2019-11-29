Pedestrian killed by vehicle in Delta, marks Lower Mainland’s third death in 30 hours

Send this page to someone via email

A pedestrian was killed after getting hit by a vehicle in Delta Thursday evening, marking the Lower Mainland’s third pedestrian fatality in 30 hours.

Delta Police said the victim was struck just before 6 p.m. in the area of Ladner Trunk Road and Harvest Drive.

It’s not yet known what led to the crash. The victim’s age and gender have not yet been released.

A Yellow Cab could be seen behind police tape at the scene, but police did not say if that was the vehicle involved.

Police did say the driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with police.

The intersection was closed throughout the evening as police investigated.

On Wednesday afternoon, an 88-year-old woman was struck by a vehicle in Burnaby, and later died in hospital.

Another woman, who was in her 40s, was killed by a vehicle in Abbotsford early Thursday morning.

