Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Delta crash

Pedestrian killed by vehicle in Delta, marks Lower Mainland’s third death in 30 hours

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted November 29, 2019 1:31 am
Police at the scene of a fatal crash involving a pedestrian in Delta on Nov. 28, 2019.
Police at the scene of a fatal crash involving a pedestrian in Delta on Nov. 28, 2019. Global News

A pedestrian was killed after getting hit by a vehicle in Delta Thursday evening, marking the Lower Mainland’s third pedestrian fatality in 30 hours.

Delta Police said the victim was struck just before 6 p.m. in the area of Ladner Trunk Road and Harvest Drive.

It’s not yet known what led to the crash. The victim’s age and gender have not yet been released.

READ MORE: 88-year-old woman dies after being struck by vehicle in Burnaby

A Yellow Cab could be seen behind police tape at the scene, but police did not say if that was the vehicle involved.

Police did say the driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with police.

The intersection was closed throughout the evening as police investigated.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Woman dead after being struck by pickup truck in Abbotsford

On Wednesday afternoon, an 88-year-old woman was struck by a vehicle in Burnaby, and later died in hospital.

Another woman, who was in her 40s, was killed by a vehicle in Abbotsford early Thursday morning.

Pedestrian killed after truck collision in Abbotsford
Pedestrian killed after truck collision in Abbotsford
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
DeltaDelta policeDelta crashDelta collisionDelta Fatal Crashdelta fatal collisiondelta pedestrian killeddelta pedestrian struck
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.