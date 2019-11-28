Menu

burnaby pedesrian fatality

88-year-old woman dies after being struck by vehicle in Burnaby

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 28, 2019 4:16 pm
Police at the scene of a fatal collision in Burnaby on Wednesday. .
Shane MacKichan / Submitted

Burnaby RCMP say an 88-year-old woman who was struck by a vehicle on Wednesday has died.

According to police, the collision happened around 1:15 p.m. at the intersection of Willingdon Avenue and Beresford Street.

READ MORE: Woman dead after being struck by pickup truck in Abbotsford

The victim was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, and has since passed away.

Police said the driver remained on scene and is cooperating with investigators.

READ MORE: Man arrested in fatal Abbotsford hit-and-run

RCMP said an investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing, but alcohol and speed are not believed to have been factors.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or who has dashcam video is asked to contact Burnaby RCMP.

Trial begins for two men accused in fatal crosswalk crash
Trial begins for two men accused in fatal crosswalk crash
