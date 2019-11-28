88-year-old woman dies after being struck by vehicle in Burnaby

Send this page to someone via email

Burnaby RCMP say an 88-year-old woman who was struck by a vehicle on Wednesday has died.

According to police, the collision happened around 1:15 p.m. at the intersection of Willingdon Avenue and Beresford Street.

The victim was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, and has since passed away.

Police said the driver remained on scene and is cooperating with investigators.

RCMP said an investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing, but alcohol and speed are not believed to have been factors.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or who has dashcam video is asked to contact Burnaby RCMP.

