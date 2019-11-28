One man dead after multi-vehicle collision in Mississauga: Peel police

Peel Regional Police say a man has died in hospital following a two-vehicle collision in Mississauga on Thursday evening.
At around 9:25 p.m., emergency crews were called to the intersection of Millcreek Drive and Erin Mills Parkway for reports of a collision.
Paramedics said they transported a man who appeared to be in his 50s or 60s without vital signs to local hospital.
Officials have closed of Millcreek Drive between Surveyor Road and Erin Mills Parkway for investigation.
