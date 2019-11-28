One man dead after multi-vehicle collision in Mississauga: Peel police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Peel Regional Police say a man has died in hospital following a two-vehicle collision in Mississauga on Thursday evening.

At around 9:25 p.m., emergency crews were called to the intersection of Millcreek Drive and Erin Mills Parkway for reports of a collision.

Paramedics said they transported a man who appeared to be in his 50s or 60s without vital signs to local hospital.

Collision

Millcreek Dr/ Erin Mills Pkwy #Mississauga

2 vehicles involved

1 man in life-threatening condition

Millcreek Dr closed from Surveyor and Erin Mills Pkwy

Find alternative route

P190435243 #PRP C/R 9:25 pm — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) November 29, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

Officials have closed of Millcreek Drive between Surveyor Road and Erin Mills Parkway for investigation.

1:04 Bank robbery suspect in Mississauga, Ont., shot, SIU investigates Bank robbery suspect in Mississauga, Ont., shot, SIU investigates