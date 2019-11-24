Man critically injured after stabbing outside Brampton residence: Peel police

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say a man is suffering critical injuries after being stabbed outside a Brampton residence Sunday.

Officers responded to the area of Bear Run Road and Elbern Markell Drive, just south of Williams Parkway, at around 7:20 p.m.

Investigators said the victim was stabbed outside of a residence and has been rushed to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

There’s no word yet on any suspect information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police from 22 Division at 905-453-3311 ext. 2233.

The investigation remains ongoing.

