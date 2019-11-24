Man critically injured after stabbing outside Brampton residence: Peel police

Peel Regional Police say a man is suffering critical injuries after being stabbed outside a Brampton residence Sunday.
Officers responded to the area of Bear Run Road and Elbern Markell Drive, just south of Williams Parkway, at around 7:20 p.m.
Investigators said the victim was stabbed outside of a residence and has been rushed to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.
There’s no word yet on any suspect information.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police from 22 Division at 905-453-3311 ext. 2233.
The investigation remains ongoing.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COMMENTS