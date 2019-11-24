Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Man critically injured after stabbing outside Brampton residence: Peel police

By Oriena Vuong Global News
Posted November 24, 2019 9:04 pm
Peel police are appealing for witnesses following a stabbing in Brampton that left a man with critical injuries.
Peel police are appealing for witnesses following a stabbing in Brampton that left a man with critical injuries. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Peel Regional Police say a man is suffering critical injuries after being stabbed outside a Brampton residence Sunday.

Officers responded to the area of Bear Run Road and Elbern Markell Drive, just south of Williams Parkway, at around 7:20 p.m.

Investigators said the victim was stabbed outside of a residence and has been rushed to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

READ MORE: Toronto man charged after man in vehicle stabbed at QEW ramp in Mississauga

There’s no word yet on any suspect information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police from 22 Division at 905-453-3311 ext. 2233.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeStabbingpeel regional policeBramptonpeel policeBrampton CrimeBrampton StabbingPeel Region crimeBear Run Road bramptonPeel region stabbing
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.