Crime

Calgary police answer phone seized during trafficking investigation, arrest caller 

By Jodi Hughes Global News
Posted November 28, 2019 8:40 pm
Calgary police say this is one of the weapons seized during a drug trafficking investigation Nov. 26, 2019.
Calgary police say this is one of the weapons seized during a drug trafficking investigation Nov. 26, 2019. Calgary Police Service

A routine traffic stop in Calgary Tuesday led to an unusual arrest, according to the Calgary Police Service.

In a news release Thursday afternoon, CPS said a Dodge Ram truck with tinted windows and a partially obstructed windshield was driving through a parking lot in the 400 block of 36 Street N.E. when it was stopped by police.

Police said two of the three people inside the truck were wanted on outstanding warrants. Inside the truck, police said they found approximately $20,000 cash, a baton, a loaded handgun, ammunition, a taser, a small amount of various drugs, as well as multiple cell phones, a scale and other items consistent with drug trafficking activity.

As police were collecting items from the truck they said one of the seized cell phones received multiple calls.

According to the release, an officer answered one of the calls and the person on the other end requested to meet so they could buy some drugs. Police said they made arrangements to meet the caller in the parking lot next to the District 4 office, and a man showed up and was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Story continues below advertisement
Items seized during a drug trafficking investigation Nov. 26, 2019.
Items seized during a drug trafficking investigation Nov. 26, 2019. Calgary Police Service

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Story continues below advertisement

The three people inside the truck were charged with the following offences:

David Bentley Garnham, 37, of Calgary is facing 14 charges including possession of a loaded restricted firearm, possession of a weapon obtained by crime, and possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Erin Margaret Burke, 36, Calgary was charged with 13 offences including possession of a forged document, possession of a loaded restricted firearm and possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Tamara Schellenberg, 41, of Calgary, is facing 13 offences including possession of a loaded restricted firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary crimeCalgary Police ServiceCalgary PoliceDrug TraffickingCPSDrug CrimeDavid GarnhamErin BurkePolice arrest CallerTamara Schellenberg
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.