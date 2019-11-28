‘Operation Bus Cop’ aims to reduce distracted driving in Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan continues to take a strong approach in its fight against distracted driving.

SGI has teamed up with the Regina Police Service, the City of Regina and Pattison Outdoor for its annual “Operation Bus Cop.”

“It’s another marketing tool, education tool we are using just to get the message across…to the citizens of Saskatchewan that the use of cellphones while driving is dangerous for all us of on the roadways,” said Sgt. Mark Verbeek, Regina police.

One officer will sit on the bus, and patrol members will be notified through radio if police see someone driving distracted.

The campaign has been running since 2016.

“It is successful. It does take some resources to do it obviously…but it does get the message across,” Verbeek said.

“We actually find that the passengers on the bus partake in the observation of other drivers and pointing out offenders themselves.”

“Operation Bus Cop” doesn’t only target distracted drivers, but many other types of infractions.

“It’s people not wearing their seatbelt, it’s kids not being buckled securely in vehicles, it’s more than just [distracted driving],” Verbeek said.

“People aren’t expecting police officers to be on the bus. They’re so focused on being on their cellphones, or with the other distractions that they just don’t notice.”

According to SGI, 22 people lost their lives on Saskatchewan roads due to distracted driving in 2018. Distracted driving was also attributed to more than 6,000 collisions and 774 injuries.

“Distracted driving is dangerous and we want to try curb that. We are seeing more of it unfortunately and rely on our great police force across the province to help,” said Gene Makowsky, on behalf of Joe Hargrave, minister responsible for SGI.

The province announced recently they would be upping the fines on distracted driving.

Starting Feb. 1, 2020, a first-time offender caught driving distracted will be issued a $580 ticket and four demerit points.