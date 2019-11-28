Menu

Crime

Halton police trying to reunite break-in victims with their stolen items

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted November 28, 2019 5:47 pm
Police are hoping to reunite victims of a rash of residential break-ins in Burlington with dozens of stolen items.
Police are hoping to reunite victims of a rash of residential break-ins in Burlington with dozens of stolen items. Halton Regional Police

Halton police are looking for the owners of stolen property, recently recovered after the arrest of the so-called ‘Under Armour Bandit.’

Dozens of items from numerous residential break-ins in Burlington between October 2018 and November 2019 are displayed on the Halton Regional Police Flickr account.

Police are asking the rightful owners of the items, which include jewelry and watches, to contact them.

A mother and son from Hamilton — Joseph Allen, 49, and Carol Brown, 69 — were arrested last month and have each been charged with 14 counts of break-and-enter, for a total of 28 charges.

Police say the suspect in the break-ins came to be called the ‘Under Armour Bandit’ because of the unique shoe impressions that were identified at the scene of multiple entries.

