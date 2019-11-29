Three charged under Cannabis Control Act at RIDE check near Peterborough

Send this page to someone via email

Throughout the months of November and December, police will conduct Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (RIDE) checks.

They’re looking for drivers who are impaired by either drugs or alcohol.

But on Tuesday afternoon, it didn’t take long for police to lay three charges under the Cannabis Control Act at a RIDE check on County Road 2 near Peterborough, Ont.

“Three drivers were charged with having cannabis readily available within 45 minutes of that RIDE check starting,” said Const. Joe Ayotte with Peterborough County OPP.

Those drivers were issued a $215 fine and their cannabis was seized.

Peterborough County OPP say officers have laid the charge 40 times this year.

Police say the rules for transporting cannabis are similar to alcohol.

The cannabis must be sealed and in its original Ontario Cannabis Store packaging and must not be readily available to anyone in the vehicle.

Police say it’s best to just lock it in the trunk.

Failure to do so could raise suspicion that cannabis was consumed either before or while driving.

“Our officers have been trained to do the standard field sobriety test,” added Ayotte.

“They [will be] made to go through those paces if cannabis is found in the vehicle. Just put it in the trunk and erase that suspicion and you will be fine.”

Peterborough County OPP is once again reminding motorists to plan ahead this holiday season.

Police say use a designated driver, cab, public transit or stay overnight, if you have consumed alcohol or drugs.

