Woman charged with impaired driving after Festive RIDE check in Selwyn Township

A Selwyn Township resident faces impaired driving charges following an OPP Festive RIDE check on Saturday night.

Peterborough County OPP say officers were conducting the impaired driving enforcement blitz in Selwyn Township when they stopped a vehicle around 11:15 p.m. Police say that after further investigation, officers believed the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

Danielle Sawyer, 28, of Selwyn Township, was arrested and charged with operation of a vehicle while impaired by alcohol and operation of a vehicle while impaired with a blood-alcohol concentration of 80-plus.

She was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Dec. 19.

Since the Festive Ride kicked off last week, OPP conducted 42 RIDE initiatives throughout Peterborough County. The charges included the following:

5 impaired driving charges

3 warn range suspensions

2 cannabis-related charges

4 Highway Traffic Act charges

2 Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act charges

1 Criminal Code driving charge

