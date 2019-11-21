Menu

Crime

Impaired driving charge laid within hour of Festive RIDE campaign launch in Peterborough: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 21, 2019 4:49 pm
Festive RIDE, Red Ribbon campaigns kick off in Peterborough area
WATCH: On Wednesday, Peterborough police and Peterborough County OPP launched the annual Festive RIDE provincial traffic safety campaign and the Mothers Against Drunk Driving Red Ribbon Campaign.

Peterborough County OPP say an impaired driving charge has been laid, less than an hour after the launch of its annual Festive RIDE campaign.

On Wednesday, OPP and Peterborough Police Service launched the Festive RIDE traffic safety campaign in the city, along with the Mothers Against Drunk Driving Red Ribbon campaign.

READ MORE: 70-year-old Cobourg woman charged with impaired driving

OPP say around 4 p.m., officers conducted a RIDE check on County Road 2 in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township, south of Peterborough, and stopped a driver. They determined the woman was under the influence of alcohol.

Maureen Heaps, 63, of Otonabee-South Monaghan Township, was arrested and charged with:

  • Operation while impaired – alcohol and drug
  • Operation while impaired – blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus

She was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Dec. 18.

Impaired driving calls increase in Durham
